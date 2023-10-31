US employment cost index stays above 1%

Prior quarter 1.0%

Employment cost index 1.1% versus 1.0% expected

Wages 1.2% versus 1.0% last quarter

Employment benefits 0.9% versus 0.9% last quarter

Looking at the chart above, prior to Covid, the QoQ increases were below the 1.0% level. Since 2021, most of the increases have been above 1%.

Other details:

12-Month Period Ending in September 2023:

Compensation costs for civilian workers increased by 4.3%.

Wages and salaries increased by 4.6%, down from 5.1% in the previous year.

Benefit costs rose by 4.1%, compared to a 4.9% increase in the previous year.

Private Industry Workers:

Compensation costs increased by 4.3% over the year.

Wages and salaries rose by 4.5%.

Benefit costs increased by 3.9% for the 12-month period ending in September 2023.

Inflation-adjusted compensation costs in the private sector increased by 0.6%.

Private Industry Occupational Groups:

Compensation cost increases ranged from 3.9% for production, transportation, and material moving occupations to 4.5% for service occupations.

Industry Supersectors:

Compensation cost increases ranged from 3.7% for manufacturing to 4.9% for education and health services and other services, except public administration.

State and Local Government Workers: