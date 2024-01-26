It has been a lively month and week for US equities but aside from a trainwreck from Intel (-12%), it was a quiet day in terms of volatility and price moves. The declines end a series of record highs for the S&P 500.
- S&P 500 -0.1%
- Nasdaq Comp -0.4%
- DJIA +0.2%
- Russell 2000 +0.1%
- Toronto TSX Comp +0.1%
On the week:
- S&P 500 +1.1
- Nasdaq Comp +0.9%
- DJIA +0.7%
- Russell 2000 +1.7%
- Toronto TSX Comp +1.2%
Next week is a major one on the earnings calendar highlighted by Alphabet & Microsoft (Tuesday) and Amazon & Apple Thursday.