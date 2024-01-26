Nasdaq Comp monthly

It has been a lively month and week for US equities but aside from a trainwreck from Intel (-12%), it was a quiet day in terms of volatility and price moves. The declines end a series of record highs for the S&P 500.

S&P 500 -0.1%

Nasdaq Comp -0.4%

DJIA +0.2%

Russell 2000 +0.1%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.1%

On the week:

S&P 500 +1.1

Nasdaq Comp +0.9%

DJIA +0.7%

Russell 2000 +1.7%

Toronto TSX Comp +1.2%

Next week is a major one on the earnings calendar highlighted by Alphabet & Microsoft (Tuesday) and Amazon & Apple Thursday.