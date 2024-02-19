UBS is optimistic on what's ahead for US equities, but there will be volatility. The UBS note is titled: “Mixed data point to uneven path to soft landing.”

  • “A key focus for investors remains how soon and how swiftly the Federal Reserve will cut rates, leading to a heightened sensitivity to both positive and negative data surprises,”
  • “But while investors should brace for further volatility, we continue to see an economic backdrop in line with our base case scenario of a soft landing.”
  • UBS sees an overall downward trend in inflation
s&p 500 chart update 20 February 2024

Hourly candles show the plunge on the CPI data and the bounce back

