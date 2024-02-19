UBS is optimistic on what's ahead for US equities, but there will be volatility. The UBS note is titled: “Mixed data point to uneven path to soft landing.”

“A key focus for investors remains how soon and how swiftly the Federal Reserve will cut rates, leading to a heightened sensitivity to both positive and negative data surprises,”

“But while investors should brace for further volatility, we continue to see an economic backdrop in line with our base case scenario of a soft landing.”

UBS sees an overall downward trend in inflation

Hourly candles show the plunge on the CPI data and the bounce back