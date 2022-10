On the day:

S&P 500 up 91 points to 3766, or 2.5%

Nasdaq Comp +2.3%

Russell 2000 +2.3%

DJIA +2.5%

Toronto TSX +1.5%

On the week:



S&P 500 +4.7%

Nasdaq Comp +5.2%

DJIA +4.9%

This is a nice daily candle but it will need to get above the October 18 with earnings set to pick up.