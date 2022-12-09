SPX weekly

It was a tough one for US equities this week and it ended on a soft note after a back-and-forth session. Today's hot PPI number and better UMich sentiment raised some questions about whether Fed hikes are working enough to cool inflation and whether Powell could take a hawkish stand next week. I think he's instead going to push the idea that the Fed will hold rates high for longer rather than the U-turn that's priced into Fed funds.

In any case, expect some even bigger moves next week.

On the day:

S&P 500 -0.75%

Nasdaq -0.7%

Russell 2000 -1.0%

On the week:

S&P 500 -3.4%

Nasdaq -4.0%

Russell 2000 -4.9%