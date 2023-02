The S&P 500 opened 15 points lower but has quickly pared that to 10 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq is trading flat after the open.

There are eyes on megacap tech today as the fight to capture AI market share and headlines ramps up. Yesterday, Google said it was planning an announcement for Wednesday but that was quickly followed by Microsoft saying it will make an announcement today. That's rumored to be the rollout of ChatGPT integration into Bing.