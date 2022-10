Closing changes for the main US markets:

S&P 500 down 104 points to 3639 or -2.9%

Nasdaq Comp -3.8%

Russell 2000 -3.2%

DJIA -2.1%

Toronto TSX Comp -2.35%

On the week:

S&P 500 +1.4%

Nasdaq Comp +0.5%

Russell 2000 +1.9%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.4%

That SPX candle was looking really nice earlier this week. Meanwhile, WTI crude finished the week up 17%.