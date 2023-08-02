US equity futures are down 33 points to 4568 shortly ahead of the open. That's down about 0.7% but above the 4552 low set early in Europe.

Selling re-accelerated after the Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement showed larger auction sizes. That boosted Treasury yields, especially at the long end with US 30s now up 5.2 bps to 4.15%, which is a high for the year.

The main news of the day is that Fitch lowered the US's credit rating to AA+ from AAA, joining S&P which did the same 12 years ago. ADP also reported strong payrolls growth, which could mean higher US interest rates for longer.