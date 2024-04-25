The earnings-gods are toying with US equity markets. Yesterday was a rout after Meta's guidance was slightly soft and capex was slightly high. Today it's the reverse after Google and Microsoft beat estimates.

Spoos

Shares of Alphabet are up 9.7% in the premarket while Microsoft is up 2.4%. The biggest riser is SNAP, which is up more than 30% and is a habitual huge mover on earnings. On the downside, shares of Intel are down 6%.

However the megacap names are the ones driving futures and S&P 500 futures reopened up 42 points, or 0.8%.