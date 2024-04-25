The earnings-gods are toying with US equity markets. Yesterday was a rout after Meta's guidance was slightly soft and capex was slightly high. Today it's the reverse after Google and Microsoft beat estimates.

US futures
Spoos

Shares of Alphabet are up 9.7% in the premarket while Microsoft is up 2.4%. The biggest riser is SNAP, which is up more than 30% and is a habitual huge mover on earnings. On the downside, shares of Intel are down 6%.

However the megacap names are the ones driving futures and S&P 500 futures reopened up 42 points, or 0.8%.