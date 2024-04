Last week was the worst of the year for major US averages with the Nasdaq particularly soft. Today, index futures are higher with S&P 500 futures up 29 points, or 0.6%. Nasdaq futures are up 0.7%.

SPX daily

Eyes are on Tesla with shares down 3% pre-market after more price cuts in the US and China.

UBS has downgraded the stocks of six major tech companies - Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and Nvidia - from 'overweight' to 'neutral'.