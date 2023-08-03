Factory orders rise 2.3% in June

Prior month 0.3%

Factory orders 2.3% versus 2.2% expected. Best since June 2021

Ex transportation 0.2% versus -0.4%

Orders are up 6 of the last 7 months

Shipments of factory orders rose by 0.1%

Unfilled orders of factory orders increase by 1.8%

Inventories of factory orders was unchanged

Revisions to durable goods - a component of factory orders showed:

Durable goods orders 4.6% vs 4.7% preliminary. Best since mid-2020

Durable goods Ex Defense 6.0% versus 6.2% preliminary

Durable goods ex Transport 0.5% versus 0.6% preliminary

Nondefense capital goods orders ex air 0.1% versus 0.2% preliminary (proxy for capital investments by businesses)

Shipments of manufactured durable goods increased by 0.2% versus 2.0% last month

Unfilled orders of durable goods rose by 1.8% versus 0.8% in May with transportation equipment leading the gain with a rise of 2.9%

Inventories of durable goods up 6 last 7 months increase by 0.1% versus +0.2% last month.

The preliminary durable goods orders were released around 10 days ago.

Overall better data from the US factories. For the full report CLICK HERE