Prior was 1.638m

Building permits 1.859m vs 1.850m expected

Prior permits 1.899m

US 30-year fixed mortgage rates have only been higher than they are right now 6% of the time over the past decade. Yet all reports from home builders continue to express confidence. Late yesterday, US builder Lennar raised its forecast yesterday and Executive Chairman Stuart Miller said buyer traffic “suggests that demand remains strong for the foreseeable future."