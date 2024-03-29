US core PCE yy

Prior month 2.8% (revised to 2.9%)

PCE core m/m +0.3% vs +0.3% expected

Prior m/m core +0.4% (revised to +0.5%)

Headline PCE +2.5% y/y vs +2.5% expected (prior 2.4%).

Headline m/m +0.3% vs +0.4% expected

3 month annualized vs 2.8% prior

6 month annualized vs 2.6% prior

Consumer spending and consumer income for February:

Personal income +0.3% versus +0.4% expected. Prior month 0.3%.

Personal spending +0.8% versus +0.5% expected . Prior month +0.2%

. Prior month +0.2% Real personal spending +0.4% vs -0.1% last month (revised to -0.2%)

There are no big surprises in the headlines but I will dig down into the data to see if there's anything hidden. The revisions to the January data are a touch higher but it didn't bump up the Feb y/y numbers.

Overall, it's a tad hot and the dollar is a tad stronger.