US PPI

Prior was +0.9% y/y (revised to +0.8%)

PPI m/m +0.6% vs +0.3% expected (prior was +0.3%)

Core:

PPI ex food and energy y/y +2.0% versus +1.9% expected. Prior month +2.0%

PPI ex food and energy m/m +0.3% versus +0.2% expected. Prior month +0.5%

PPI ex food and energy/trade +2.8% y/y versus 2.6% prior

PPI ex food and energy/trade +0.4% m/m versus 0.6% last month

The US dollar is stronger on this and better initial jobless claims, despite a miss on retail sales.