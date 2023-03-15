Prior was +3.0%

Details:

Ex autos -0.1% vs -0.1% expected

Prior ex autos +2.3%

Control group +0.5% vs -0.3% expected

Prior control group +1.7%( revised to +2.3% )

) Ex autos and gas 0.0% vs +2.6% prior

Gasoline stations -0.6% vs +5.7% m/m prior

Electronics and appliance stores +0.3% vs +3.5% m/m prior

Furniture stores -2.5% vs +4.4% m/m prior

Restaurants -2.2% vs +7.2% m/m prior

The January numbers got a boost from good weather and many were expecting some of that to be given back.instead, the control group accelerated further and the January number was revised even higher. This is a real headache for the Fed "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation). Read this Term though if you want an optimistic spin on inflation, the more-sensitive categories like restaurants, furniture and electronics slowed considerably.