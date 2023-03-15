US Feb retail sales chart

Details:

  • Ex autos -0.1% vs -0.1% expected
  • Prior ex autos +2.3%
  • Control group +0.5% vs -0.3% expected
  • Prior control group +1.7%(revised to +2.3%)
  • Ex autos and gas 0.0% vs +2.6% prior
  • Gasoline stations -0.6% vs +5.7% m/m prior
  • Electronics and appliance stores +0.3% vs +3.5% m/m prior
  • Furniture stores -2.5% vs +4.4% m/m prior
  • Restaurants -2.2% vs +7.2% m/m prior

The January numbers got a boost from good weather and many were expecting some of that to be given back.instead, the control group accelerated further and the January number was revised even higher. This is a real headache for the Fed though if you want an optimistic spin on inflation, the more-sensitive categories like restaurants, furniture and electronics slowed considerably.