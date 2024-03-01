Prelim was 51.1

Prior was 50.7

Input prices rose at a slower pace

Selling prices increased at the steepest pace since April 2023

Domestic and foreign client demand strengthened, driving total sales higher and at the sharpest pace since May 2022

This adds upside risks to the ISM manufacturing survey at 10 am ET and highlights a strong backdrop in the US.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

“Manufacturing is showing encouraging signs of pulling out of the malaise that has dogged the goods-producing sector over much of the past two years. After a long spell of reducing inventories in order to cut costs, factories are now increasingly rebuilding warehouse stock levels, driving up demand for inputs and pushing production higher at a pace not seen since early 2022. There are also signs of stronger demand for consumer goods, linked in part to signs of the cost of living crisis easing.

“Firms are consequently investing in more staff and more equipment, laying the foundations of further production gains in the coming months to hopefully drive a stronger and more sustainable recovery of the manufacturing economy.

“Problems with shipping disruptions and supply chains earlier in the year have eased, taking some pressure off input prices, though factory gate prices are recovering amid stronger customer demand, which will be an area to watch closely in the coming months as policymakers assess the appropriateness and timing of any interest rate cuts.”