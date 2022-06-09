The mood in equities is improving slightly with European indices also trimming losses. However, it is still early in the day and I especially don't want to draw any conclusions before we get to the ECB policy meeting later today.

S&P 500 futures have pulled higher to be up 0.4% now, with Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.3%.

Meanwhile, European equities have pared some losses on the day with the Eurostoxx down 0.2%, DAX down 0.4%, UK FTSE down 0.4%, and CAC 40 down 0.1% at the moment.

In the bigger picture, I would still argue that a break of this consolidation phase in the S&P 500 is much needed to determine the next key directional move for stocks: