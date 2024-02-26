S&P 500 futures are now flat while Nasdaq futures are marginally higher on the day. Equities enjoyed strong gains last week on the back of the Nvidia rush, and they are looking to carry on the momentum to this week. Month-end flows might factor into play though, so there's still that to consider. US futures have been trending more sideways since Asia but have nudged a little higher in the past hour:

S&P 500 futures

European stocks are more pensive though at the moment. Regional indices are down around 0.1% to 0.3% as the optimism seems more centered around tech shares once again today.