The more bullish upgrade by BofA on Apple shares is the only relevant headline that I can allude to in helping to push US futures higher in the past hour. S&P 500 futures are now up 0.3% with Nasdaq futures up 0.7%, while Dow futures are flat. So, that sort of gives you an idea of where the gains are coming from.

Apple shares are up nearly 2% in pre-market trading and that seems to be lighting up the tech space and equities sentiment ahead of US trading later. That being said, just be wary that action in the bond market could still make things a little messier later in the day.