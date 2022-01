S&P 500 futures -0.2%

Nasdaq futures -0.1%

Dow futures -0.2%

That compares with the more than 1% declines across the board earlier in the day. Dip buyers are emerging but let's not forget that we've seen this similar episode play out before in trading last week. But if anything else, this may very well mark yet another interesting (and perhaps wild) session later in Wall Street.