- Prior month -0.6% revised to -0.8%
- Import prices 0.4% vs 0.3%. This was the first increase since December.
- Export price 0.2% vs 0.2% expected.
- Prior month export prices revised from -0.3% to -0.6%
- YoY Import prices -4.8% unchanged vs last month (revised from -4.6%)
Import price highlights:
- Import prices declined -4.8% on a 12-month basis, largest drop since May 2020.
- Fuel Imports: Prices rose 4.5% in April, first monthly increase since June 2022; fell 25.9% over the past year.
- Import petroleum prices advanced 5.7% in April, declined 25.7% from April 2022 to April 2023.
- Import natural gas prices fell 17.4% in April, decreased 45.7% over the past year (largest decline since April 2015).
- All Imports Excluding Fuel: Nonfuel import prices unchanged in April; fell 1.9% over the past 12 months (largest drop since April 2016).
- Foods, Feeds, and Beverages: Prices advanced 0.2% in April.
- Nonfuel Industrial Supplies and Materials: Prices decreased 0.2% in April.
- Finished Goods: Import prices for major categories were mixed in April.
- Consumer goods price index rose 0.2%; fell 0.2% from April 2022 to April 2023.
- Capital goods price index edged down 0.1%.
- Automotive vehicles prices were unchanged in April; rose 1.9% over the past year.
Export price highlights:
- Export prices fell 5.9% from April 2022 to April 2023, largest drop since May 2020.
- Agricultural Exports: Prices rose 0.4% in April; fell 3.9% over the past year (largest drop since June 2020).
- All Exports Excluding Agriculture: Nonagricultural export prices advanced 0.2% in April; declined 6.3% from April 2022 to April 2023 (largest decrease since May 2020).
- Nonagricultural Industrial Supplies and Materials: Prices increased 0.2% in April.
- Finished Goods:
- Consumer goods prices rose 0.3% in April.
- Capital goods prices advanced 0.2% in April.
- Automotive vehicles prices decreased 0.3% in April.
The import price data is certainly a help to the US inflation picture but it comes off sharply higher levels last year.
