Import price YoY

Prior month -0.6% revised to -0.8%

Import prices 0.4% vs 0.3%. This was the first increase since December.

Export price 0.2% vs 0.2% expected.

Prior month export prices revised from -0.3% to -0.6%

YoY Import prices -4.8% unchanged vs last month (revised from -4.6%)

Import price highlights:

Import prices declined -4.8% on a 12-month basis, largest drop since May 2020.

Fuel Imports: Prices rose 4.5% in April, first monthly increase since June 2022; fell 25.9% over the past year.

Import petroleum prices advanced 5.7% in April, declined 25.7% from April 2022 to April 2023.

Import natural gas prices fell 17.4% in April, decreased 45.7% over the past year (largest decline since April 2015).

All Imports Excluding Fuel: Nonfuel import prices unchanged in April; fell 1.9% over the past 12 months (largest drop since April 2016).

Foods, Feeds, and Beverages: Prices advanced 0.2% in April.

Nonfuel Industrial Supplies and Materials: Prices decreased 0.2% in April.

Finished Goods: Import prices for major categories were mixed in April. Consumer goods price index rose 0.2%; fell 0.2% from April 2022 to April 2023. Capital goods price index edged down 0.1%. Automotive vehicles prices were unchanged in April; rose 1.9% over the past year.



Export price highlights:

Export prices fell 5.9% from April 2022 to April 2023, largest drop since May 2020.

Agricultural Exports: Prices rose 0.4% in April; fell 3.9% over the past year (largest drop since June 2020).

All Exports Excluding Agriculture: Nonagricultural export prices advanced 0.2% in April; declined 6.3% from April 2022 to April 2023 (largest decrease since May 2020).

Nonagricultural Industrial Supplies and Materials: Prices increased 0.2% in April.

Finished Goods: Consumer goods prices rose 0.3% in April. Capital goods prices advanced 0.2% in April. Automotive vehicles prices decreased 0.3% in April.



The import price data is certainly a help to the US inflation picture but it comes off sharply higher levels last year.

