- Prior week 202K revised to 203K
- Initial jobless claims 202K vs 210K estimate
- 4-week moving average initial jobless claims 207.75K vs 208.0K last week
- Continuing claims 1.834M vs 1.871M estimate
- Prior week continuing claims 1.855M revised to 1.868M
- 4-week MA continuing claims 1.863M vs 1.870M last week.
The premarket stocks ahead of the release and the current shows a negative reaction due mainly to the stronger CPI data:
- Dow, +38 The Dow is now down -55 points
- S&P, 8. The S&P is now down -10.45 points
- Nasdaq, +79. The Nasdaq is now down -9.8 points
The USD is higher but now falling back lower.
Yields have moved higher but remains in negative territory.
- 2 year 4.347% -2.3 basis points
- 5-year 3.956% -2.1 basis points
- 10 year 4.015% -1.5 basis points
- 30-year 4.200%, unchanged
The number of cuts in 2024 is now 137 bp vs about 143 bp before the data.
Update: US stocks are reversing declines 9 minutes after the release.
- Dow Industrial Average -12 point
- S&P index -3 point
- Nasdaq index +8 points