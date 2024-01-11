Prior week 202K revised to 203K

Initial jobless claims 202K vs 210K estimate

4-week moving average initial jobless claims 207.75K vs 208.0K last week

Continuing claims 1.834M vs 1.871M estimate

Prior week continuing claims 1.855M revised to 1.868M

4-week MA continuing claims 1.863M vs 1.870M last week.

Click HERE for the full report.

The premarket stocks ahead of the release and the current shows a negative reaction due mainly to the stronger CPI data:

Dow, +38 The Dow is now down -55 points

S&P, 8. The S&P is now down -10.45 points

Nasdaq, +79. The Nasdaq is now down -9.8 points

The USD is higher but now falling back lower.

Yields have moved higher but remains in negative territory.

2 year 4.347% -2.3 basis points

5-year 3.956% -2.1 basis points

10 year 4.015% -1.5 basis points

30-year 4.200%, unchanged

The number of cuts in 2024 is now 137 bp vs about 143 bp before the data.

Update: US stocks are reversing declines 9 minutes after the release.