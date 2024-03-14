Prior 217K revised to 210K.

Initial jobless claims 209K vs 218K estimate.

4-week moving average of initial claims 208K vs 208.5K last week

Continuing claims prior week 1.906M revised to 1.794M.

Continuing claims current week 1.811M vs 1.900M estimate.

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.799M vs 1.797M last week

Note: This week's release reflects the annual revision to the weekly unemployment claims seasonal adjustment factors. The seasonal adjustment factors used for the UI Weekly Claims data from 2019 forward, along with the resulting seasonally adjusted values for initial claims and continuing claims, have been revised. In addition, please note that this year the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has implemented new models to seasonally adjust both the initial claims and continued claims. For more information regarding the new methodology, please see the additional information at the end of this news release.