- Prior week jobless claims 218K revised to 220K
- Initial jobless claims 212K vs 220K estimate
- 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 218.5K vs 212,75K last week
- Continuing claims 1.895M vs 1.880M estimate
- Prior week continuing claims 1.871M revised to 1.865M
- 4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.871 M vs. 1.848M last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending February 3 were in Missouri (+1,921), Texas (+1,514), Colorado (+783), Illinois (+612), and Florida (+399)
- The largest decreases were in Oregon (-4,561), California (-4,312), Ohio (-4,090), New York (-3,165), and Pennsylvania (-3,075).
Data is steady.