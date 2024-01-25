- Prior week initial jobless claims 187K revised to 189K
- Initial jobless claims 214K vs 200K estimate
- 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 202.25K vs 203.75K last week
- Prior week continuing claims 1.806M
- Continuing Claims 1.833M vs 1.828M estimate
- 4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.835M vs 1.848.25 last week
Last week's low data may have been influenced by the shortened work week due to MLK holiday.
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending January 13 were in Texas (+2,433), California (+1,949), Oregon (+1,111), Kansas (+1,054), and Florida (+1,025),
- The largest decreases were in New York (-17,358), Wisconsin (-4,505), Michigan (-4,427), Pennsylvania (-3,835), and South Carolina (-3,042).