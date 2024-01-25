Prior week initial jobless claims 187K revised to 189K

Initial jobless claims 214K vs 200K estimate

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 202.25K vs 203.75K last week

Prior week continuing claims 1.806M

Continuing Claims 1.833M vs 1.828M estimate

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.835M vs 1.848.25 last week

Last week's low data may have been influenced by the shortened work week due to MLK holiday.