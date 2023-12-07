Prior week 219K versus 218K previous reported

initial jobless claims 220K versus 222K estimate

4 week moving average 220.75K vs 220.25K last week

Continuing claims 1.861M versus 1.910M estimate

Prior week 1.925M revised down from 1.927M last week

After the surprise rise last week in the continuing claims, the figure has moved back below the 1.900M level which has helped to put yields up with the 10 year yield now up 5.7 basis points to 4.178%. The US jobs report will be released tomorrow with expectations of around 190K. Goldman expects non-farm payroll to rise by 238K. HMMMM.