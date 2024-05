Prior week 231K revised to 232K

Initial jobless claims vs 220K estimate

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 217.75K vs 215.250K last week.

Continuing claims 1.794M vs 1.785M estimate

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.779M vs 1.780M last week

The claims came off a bit from last week's 232K spike.The Easter seasonals may have had a modest impact, but jobs remain strong historically.