initial jobless claims in continuing claims

Prior week 217K

initial jobs claims 231K vs 220K estimate. Highest since August 18

4-week moving average 220.25K vs 212.50K last week.

Continuing claims 1.865M vs 1.847M estimate. Highest since November 2021

Prior week continuing claims 1.834M were revised to 1.833M

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.823M vs 1.789M

Are the cracks in the weekly employment numbers beginning to show? The initial claims and continuing claims are starting to move more to the upside. .

Rates are lower after the data with the two-year down -6.6 basis points at 4.850%. The 10 year is down 6.6 basis points at 4.472%.

The stock futures are implying lower open but off the lowest levels.

Dow Industrial Average -47 point

S&P index -3.2 point

NASDAQ index -22 points

The US dollar is moving lower.