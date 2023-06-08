- Prior week 232K was revised to 233K
- For the week ending June 3, the seasonally adjusted initial claims stood at 261,000, an increase of 28,000 from the previous week's revised level of 233,000. This is the highest level of initial claims since October 30, 2021, when it was 264,000.
- The 4-week moving average for initial claims was 237,250, an increase of 7,500 from the previous week's revised average of 229,750.
- The seasonally adjusted rate of continuing claims was 1.2 percent for the week ending May 27, remaining unchanged from the previous week.
- The number of seasonally adjusted continuing claims for the week ending May 27 was 1,757,000, a decrease of 37,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1,794,000.
- The 4-week moving average for continuing claims was 1,784,750, a decrease of 12,500 from the previous week's revised average of 1,797,250.
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending May 27 were in Ohio (+2,159), Texas (+1,229), New York (+1,177), Illinois (+1,117), and Missouri (+962).
- The largest decreases in initial claims for the same period were in California (-771), Arkansas (-455), Iowa (-419), North Carolina (-388), and Michigan (-365).
A big surprise in the initial dollars claims but continuing claims did fall. Nevertheless this is the highest level for initial jobless claims since October 2021. Of note as well is that continuing claims is on a week lag. Is this the start of the jobs market starting to feel the impact of Fed rate hikes?
Yields have moved lower with the 2-year now down 4.4 basis points at 4.508%. The 10-year is down 0.4 basis points to 3.779%
The expectation for a June rate hike is now at 25% which is lower than earlier levels today of about 31%.
Premarket for US stocks show:
- Dow unchanged
- S&P index +3.73 points
- NASDAQ index up 18 points