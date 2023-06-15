- Prior week 261K revised 262K
- In the week ending June 10, the initial claims were 262,000, which was unchanged from the previous week's revised level.
- The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 261,000 to 262,000.
- The 4-week moving average was 246,750, an increase of 9,250 from the previous week's revised average. This is the highest level for this average since November 20, 2021 when it was 249,250.
- The advance seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 1.2 percent for the week ending June 3, unchanged from the previous week's rate.
- The advance number for seasonally adjusted continuing claims during the week ending June 3 was 1,775,000, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week's revised level.
- The previous week's level was revised down by 2,000 from 1,757,000 to 1,755,000.
- The 4-week moving average for continuing claims was 1,778,250, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week's revised average.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW