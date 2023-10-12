Initial jobless claims and continuing claims

Prior week jobless claims 207K revised to 209K

Initial jobless claims 209K vs 210K estimate

The 4-week moving average initial jobless claims 206.25K vs. 208.75k last week revised to 209.25K

Continuing claims 1.702xM vs 1.680M estimate.

Prior week continuing claims 1.664M revised to 1.672M

The 4-week MA of Continuing claims is at 1.674M vs last week's 1.6695M

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 30 were in California (+1,202), Texas (+453), Michigan (+409), Virginia (+331), and Indiana (+306),

The largest decreases were in Ohio (-1,528), Alabama (-794), Illinois (-492), Missouri (-470), and Colorado (-456).

Initial jobless claims continue to skim on the 200 K level. Continuing claims did move back above the 1.7M level a small increase indicative of perhaps a little more layoffs. Employment is still healthy overall.