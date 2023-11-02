CNN reports that the US intelligence community believes that Iran and its proxies are calibrating their response to Gaza to avoid direct conflict with the US and Israel.

“This is a very fine line to walk,” Christy Abizaid, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, told a Senate committee on Tuesday. “And in the present regional context, their actions carry the potential for miscalculation.”

The report notes that Hezbollah has acted with restraint so far. Despite possessing an arsenal of as many as 150,000 rockets as well as precision guided munitions, it has done little more than trade rocket and artillery fire with Israel across the border.

The report also notes that Iran's control over some of the groups is limited.