International trade balance
International trade balance for April 2022
  • Prior report
  • international trade balance $-87.2 billion vs. $-89.5 billion estimate. The prior report was revised to $-107.7 billion from $-109.8 billion
  • goods trade balance $-107.74 billion. Services surplus $20.66 billion
  • oil import price $94.99 vs. March $87.20
  • exports +3.5% vs. March is +4.9%
  • imports -3.4% vs. March is +9.6%
  • exports $252.62 billion vs. $244.11 billion last month
  • imports $339.7 billion vs. $351.76 billion last month
  • capital good imports $71.68 billion vs. $74.26 billion last month
  • China trade deficit -$30.57 billion vs. $-34.00 billion last month

Exports continue to expand despite the higher dollar. Imports declined however. Trade data can be influenced by reporting issues.

Imports and exports
US international trade deficit

/ inflation 