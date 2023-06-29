Reuters have the report, citing unnamed sources:

The United States and the Netherlands are set to further restrict sales of chipmaking equipment to China, to prevent the technology from being used to strengthen China's military

While the Dutch are planning to curb certain equipment from national champion ASML, and other companies, the U.S. is expected to go one step further and use its long reach to withhold even more Dutch equipment from specific Chinese fabs.

More at that Reuters link, above.