The Washington Post (gated) reported that the US government is finalizing a plan to ease COVID-19 testing requirements on travelers from China.

The announcement could be as soon as March 10.

WaPo cited 3 unnamed sources for the info.

Though tensions between the United States and China are high due to security issues and the controversy over the origins of COVID, officials said the plan to unwind the testing policy is driven by public health priorities, not politics.