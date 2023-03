Prior was -0.5%

Year-over-year prices +2.5% vs +2.5% expected

Prior y/y reading was +4.6%

House prices from the FHFA:

FHFA prices +0.2% m/m

Prior was -0.1% m/m

Annual prices +5.3% vs +6.7% prior

I don't see any housing collapse here and we've seen the worst of interest rates. Going into the spring, inventories are extremely tight as people who have ultra-low 30-year mortgage rates refuse to sell. Those who are moving simply rent.