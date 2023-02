US housing starts Jan 2023

Prior was 1.382m

Building permits 1.339m vs 1.35m expected

Prior permits 1.33m

This is a low reading but home builders lately have been talking about renewed interest from buyers as they manage discounts in order to mitigate the pain from rate hikes. Seeing as how home builder stocks are trading, this could be a bottom. Of course, that could change rapidly if the Fed has to hike to 6%.