Prior was +0.4% ( revised to -0.1% )

) Import prices +2.3% y/y

Export prices +0.8% vs -0.2% expected

Prior export prices -2.6% (revised to -3.2%)

Non-petroleum import prices +0.2% m/m and +1.1% y/y

The revisions really skewed the numbers. Overall, these are a bit lower and the y/y numbers show that goods and trade inflation has crested. That's a bit of good news for the dollar bears after a string of dollar-positive data points.