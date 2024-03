JOLTS job openings

Prior was 9.026m (revised to 8.889m)

Quits rate 2.1% vs 2.2% prior

Layoffs and discharges unchanged at 1.6 million

Hires unchanged at 5.7m

Separations 5.3m vs 5.4m prior

This is a touch on the soft side, especially with the revisions. There are fewer jobs available but the numbers certainly aren't plunging and remain well-above pre-pandemic levels. That said, the quits rate at 2.1% is now below where it was in 2019.