Prior was +199K

Estimates ranged from -400K to +385K

Two month net revision K

Unemployment rate 4.0% vs 3.9% expected

Prior unemployment rate 3.9%

Participation rate 62.2% vs 61.9% prior (was 62.8% pre-pandemic) (prior revised to 62.2%)

U6 underemployment rate % vs 7.3% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.7% m/m vs +0.5% expected

Average hourly earnings 5.7% y/y vs +5.2% expected

Average weekly hours 34.5 vs 34.7 expected

Change in private payrolls +444K vs +150K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls +K vs +25K expected

Long-term unemployed at 1.7m vs 2.0m prior (vs 1.2m pre-pandemic)

The employment-population ratio, at 59.7% vs 59.5% prior (61.1% before pandemic)(prior revised to 59.7%)

The number of persons not in the labor force who currently want a job was little changed at 5.7 million in January Full report

Note that that the BLS introduced new population controls into the household survey derived from the 2020 census which won’t be incorporated into the historical data. It will affect the household survey.