Core PCE
  • Prior month 2.9%
  • PCE Core 2.8% vs 2.8% expected. Last month 2.9%
  • PCE core MoM 0.4% vs 0.4% expected
  • Prior MoM core 0.2% revised to +0.1%
  • Headline PCE 2.4% vs 2.4% expected (prior 2.6%). MOM 0.3% vs 0.3% expected
  • Full report click here

3 month annualized 2.8%. 6 month annualized 2.6%.

Pre-Covid 2020, it was 1.5% for comparison.

Consumer spending and consumer income for January:

  • Personal income 1.0% versus 0.4%. Prior month 0.3%.
  • Personal spending 0.2% versus 0.2% expected. Prior month 0.7%
  • Real personal spending -0.1% vs 0.6% last month revised from 0.5%).

1 minute prior to the report:

  • Markets were pricing 78 bps of cuts in 2024.
  • 2- year yield was at 4.689%.
  • 10 year yield was at 4.311%.
  • S&P index or implying a decline of -16.01 points.
  • NASDAQ index was implying a decline of -46.75 points.

After the report:

  • 2-year yield 4.666%
  • 10 year yield 4.285%
  • S&P index +12.0 points
  • NASDAQ +76.5 points

The PCE data is largely as expected. Yields are lower/stocks are higher. The US dollar moved lower but has retraced some of those declines. Personal income grew nicely by 1.0%. Spending was moderate.

Continuing claims showed some weakness with a rise to 1.905M from 1.860M last week.