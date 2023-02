Prior PPI 6.2% y/y

m/m PPI +0.7% vs +0.4% expected (-0.4% prior)

PPI ex food and energy +5.4% y/y vs 4.9% expected (5.5% prior)

PPI ex food and energy +0.5% m/m vs +0.3% expected (+0.1% prior)

This is a hot number and will add to the worries about sticky inflation. We hear from a few Fed officials today including hawks Mester and Bullard. It's their chance to shine.