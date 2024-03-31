It's a packed week ahead, previews here:
- Weekly Market Outlook (01-05 April)
- Newsquawk Week Ahead: US NFP, ISMs, EZ & Swiss CPI, Minutes from ECB & RBA
Perhaps the nonfarm payroll due Friday is the biggest event (let me know how wrong I am in the comments!).
Due at 8.30 am US Eastern time on Friday April 5.
Wall Street Journal survey:
- Economists surveyed expect 200,000 net jobs were created in March, which would be the lowest since November 2023 but is still a solid rise (priors were 275K in February, 229K in January and 290K in December)
- unemployment rate expected to tick down to 3.8% in March from 3.9% in the prior month
- average hourly earnings are expected to grow 0.3% in March, bringing the year-on-year measure down to 4.1% from 4.2% in February