Prior was 50.3

Details:

employment index 53.1 versus 49.2 prior

new orders index 55.5 versus 52.9 expected

prices paid index 54.1 versus 56.2 prior

new export orders 61.5 versus 59.0 last month

imports 54.6 versus 50.0 last month

backlog of orders 43.9 versus 40.9 last month

inventories 55.9 versus 58.3 last month

supplier deliveries 47.6 versus 47.7 last month

inventory sentiment 54.0 versus 61.0 last month

You could see this one coming after the S&P Global survey and ADP. That may have limited the market reaction, though we're still at highs in the US dollar and lows in equities.

Comments in the report: