Prelim was 54.1

Prior was 54.9

Strong upturn in new orders

New export orders rose for a second month

"On the price front, service sector firms saw a marked rise in cost burdens at the end of the second quarter."

Composite final PMI 53.2 vs 53.0 prelim

The ISM services survey is due at the top of the hour and hasn't shown any of the same improvement as the S&P Global report. Time for some catch up?

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

"June saw encouraging resilience of the US services economy, which helped offset a renewed contraction of manufacturing output to ensure the overall pace of economic growth remained encouragingly solid. The surveys signal GDP growth of just under 2% for the second quarter as a whole, albeit with June seeing some loss of momentum.

"Demand for services has remained surprisingly buoyant in the face of headwinds from the increased cost of living and higher interest rates, with spending still being supported by a post-pandemic tailwind for spending by consumers in particular. Higher interest rates and recent market gains are also boosting demand for some financial services.

"The worry is that, although selling price inflation has cooled further, June saw increased cost growth in the service sector, which has been the main area of inflation concern in recent months. Higher wages in particular are driving costs up, and could keep selling price inflation stubbornly elevated in the months ahead."