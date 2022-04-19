The major US  indices  closed solidly higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way. That's the good news the bad news is Netflix earnings and numbers came in much worse than expected (with net subscribers negative at -200 K and forecasts of -2 million in the next quarter). The stock is currently down 20% from its closing level.

Nevertheless for the day, the major indices were solidly higher:

  • Dow Jones closed up 499.5 points or 1.45% at 34911.19
  • S&P rose 70.52 points or 1.61% at 4462.22
  • NASDAQ index rose 287.31 points or 2.15% at 13619.67
  • Russell 2000 rose 40.63 points or 2.04% at 2030.76

Good news from IBM after the close:

  • earnings-per-share came at $1.40 versus expectations of $1.38
  • revenues $14.2 billion versus expectations of $13.85 billion
  • adjusted gross margins of 52.9% versus 54.9%

tock price is up $3.50 or 2.71%