The major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term closed solidly higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way. That's the good news the bad news is Netflix earnings and numbers came in much worse than expected (with net subscribers negative at -200 K and forecasts of -2 million in the next quarter). The stock is currently down 20% from its closing level.

Nevertheless for the day, the major indices were solidly higher:

Dow Jones closed up 499.5 points or 1.45% at 34911.19

S&P rose 70.52 points or 1.61% at 4462.22

NASDAQ index rose 287.31 points or 2.15% at 13619.67

Russell 2000 rose 40.63 points or 2.04% at 2030.76

Good news from IBM after the close:

earnings-per-share came at $1.40 versus expectations of $1.38

revenues $14.2 billion versus expectations of $13.85 billion

adjusted gross margins of 52.9% versus 54.9%

tock price is up $3.50 or 2.71%