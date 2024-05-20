The flow of funds came out of the Dow industrial average, and moved into the NASDAQ index. The Dow industrial average closed above the 40,000 level on Friday, but moved back below that key milestone in trading today. The NASDAQ index closed at a record level today. The S&P was higher, but closed just below record levels and up only modestly today.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average average fell -196.84 points or -0.49% at 39806.76.

S&P index rose 4.86 points or 0.09% at 5308.12. The high closing level reached last week was 5308.14

NASDAQ index closed at a record level with a gain of 108.91 points or 0.65% at 16794.87

The small Russell 2000 rose 6.78 points or 0.32% at 2102.49.

Nvidia shares rose $23.01 or 2.49% and $947.80. There was just below the all-time high closing level of $950.02.

Microsoft shares rose $5.13 or 1.22% and $425.34 after announcing new Co-pilot+ PCs.