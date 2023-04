Prior 77.77k

Compared to the same month last year, jobs cuts are up by 319% as this is the third straight month running that US-based employers have planned more layoffs than in the same month a year earlier. Challenger notes that:

“We know companies are approaching 2023 with caution, though the economy is still creating jobs. With rate hikes continuing and companies’ reigning in costs, the large-scale layoffs we are seeing will likely continue."