US existing home sales
  • Prior was 4.58m
  • Sales change -2.4% vs +14.5% prior
  • Median price $375,700 vs $363,300 prior
  • Prices down 0.9% from March 2022
  • Inventory 2.6 vs 2.6 months prior

The US Existing Home Sales report measures the change in the number of existing (not new) residential buildings that were sold during the previous month. It is released monthly by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) based on closed residential real estate transactions.

The housing bears have been screaming for more than a year but they're wrong. Prices have barely fallen and we're already past the peak of mortgage rates. Today's the largest US home builder DR Horton reported better earnings and was upbeat. The chart of the shares of the company tell the story about what's coming for US housing.

DHI