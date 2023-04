Prior was +0.32%

Mining output -0.5% vs -1.0% prior

Manufacturing output -0.5% vs -0.1% exp

Capacity utilization 79.8% vs 79.0% exp

Motor vehicle assembly rate fell to 10.11m units vs 10.31m prior

Industrial output ex autos and parts +0.5% vs +0.2% prior

There's no big reason to worry here.